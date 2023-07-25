Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Shares Decline by -6.11% to Close at $3.69

As of close of business last night, Beyond Air Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.69, down -6.11% from its previous closing price of $3.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535124 shares were traded. XAIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XAIR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Gaul Michael A. bought 5,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 22,550 led to the insider holds 78,150 shares of the business.

Forbes William P bought 5,000 shares of XAIR for $33,350 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 14,855 shares after completing the transaction at $6.67 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Carey Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 64,500 and bolstered with 886,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XAIR now has a Market Capitalization of 116.88M and an Enterprise Value of 74.59M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XAIR has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0185, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9875.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XAIR traded 450.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 352.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.12M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for XAIR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 2.21M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.66% and a Short% of Float of 12.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Beyond Air, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $122.30, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $58.27.

EPS for the following year is $ETF, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.