BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Stock Closes down -44.70% on Monday Trading

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) closed the day trading at $1.10 down -44.70% from the previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.8850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1458715 shares were traded. BCDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCDA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Altman Peter bought 6,200 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 9,920 led to the insider holds 469,239 shares of the business.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 595,238 shares of BCDA for $1,000,000 on Dec 16. The 10% Owner now owns 2,025,827 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Altman Peter, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 1,400 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,604 and bolstered with 332,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCDA now has a Market Capitalization of 22.39M and an Enterprise Value of 19.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCDA has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1972, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0827.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCDA traded about 49.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCDA traded about 220.04k shares per day. A total of 20.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.43M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BCDA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 199.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 200.57k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.8.