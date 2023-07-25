Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Records -6.33% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) was $23.83 for the day, down -6.33% from the previous closing price of $25.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1673904 shares were traded. BHVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BHVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Coric Vlad bought 25,800 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 411,995 led to the insider holds 1,543,394 shares of the business.

Coric Vlad bought 100,000 shares of BHVN for $1,482,420 on Oct 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 109,565 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Coric Vlad, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 41,930 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,352 and bolstered with 1,517,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 1.27B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $26.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.47.

Shares Statistics:

BHVN traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 844.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.16M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BHVN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 6.06M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.21, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.43 and -$4.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.72. EPS for the following year is -$4.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.21 and -$5.8.