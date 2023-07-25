BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Stocks Hit Low of $1.0100 Before Closing at $1.06

In the latest session, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) closed at $1.06 down -10.92% from its previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1308867 shares were traded. BSGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on March 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when LONDONER KENNETH L bought 15,600 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 19,358 led to the insider holds 2,507,020 shares of the business.

LONDONER KENNETH L bought 6,000 shares of BSGM for $7,040 on Jun 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,491,420 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, LONDONER KENNETH L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,600 shares for $1.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,292 and bolstered with 2,485,420 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSGM now has a Market Capitalization of 78.43M and an Enterprise Value of 77.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 290.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 274.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSGM has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9378.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSGM has traded an average of 700.24K shares per day and 3.01M over the past ten days. A total of 61.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.67M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BSGM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $170k, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $1,150.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $540k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254k, up 112.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $1.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 429.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.