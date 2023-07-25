BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) closed at $10.95 down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $11.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849481 shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Mehta Vimal sold 30,000 shares for $20.18 per share. The transaction valued at 605,501 led to the insider holds 39,903 shares of the business.

Mehta Vimal sold 30,000 shares of BTAI for $646,226 on Jun 15. The CEO and President now owns 39,903 shares after completing the transaction at $21.54 per share. On May 22, another insider, Mehta Vimal, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider received 167,641 and left with 37,294 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 319.30M and an Enterprise Value of 249.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 539.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 430.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $34.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTAI has traded an average of 2.58M shares per day and 1.81M over the past ten days. A total of 28.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 31.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.13M, compared to 3.72M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.59% and a Short% of Float of 69.19%.

Earnings Estimates

