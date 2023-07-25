C3.ai Inc. (AI) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AI

After finishing at $38.03 in the prior trading day, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed at $38.17, up 0.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11085526 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when LEVIN RICHARD C sold 12,000 shares for $42.02 per share. The transaction valued at 504,240 led to the insider holds 173,664 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 4,220 shares of AI for $152,426 on Jun 29. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 314,353 shares after completing the transaction at $36.12 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, ABBO EDWARD Y, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 457,585 shares for $32.96 each. As a result, the insider received 15,082,002 and left with 650,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.41B and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $48.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 35.88M with a Short Ratio of 35.88M, compared to 32.33M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31.03% and a Short% of Float of 36.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by C3.ai, Inc. different market analysts.

