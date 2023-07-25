Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) was $17.85 for the day, down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $17.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 28780520 shares were traded. CCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCL now has a Market Capitalization of 23.31B and an Enterprise Value of 53.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $19.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.85.

Shares Statistics:

CCL traded an average of 43.66M shares per day over the past three months and 38.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 114.89M with a Short Ratio of 114.89M, compared to 120.81M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.80% and a Short% of Float of 13.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.87B to a low estimate of $6.37B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $4.9B, an estimated increase of 36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.23B, an increase of 36.30% over than the figure of $36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.08B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 74.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.92B and the low estimate is $22.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.