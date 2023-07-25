Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.16, down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1893354 shares were traded. CTXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTXR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTXR now has a Market Capitalization of 184.28M and an Enterprise Value of 155.79M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2177, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1867.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTXR traded 1.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.82M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.76M with a Short Ratio of 18.76M, compared to 13.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.81% and a Short% of Float of 12.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.17M and the low estimate is $42.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31,181.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.