Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) was $2.51 for the day, down -4.92% from the previous closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546393 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Schuetz Thomas J. bought 10,000 shares for $3.37 per share. The transaction valued at 33,700 led to the insider holds 6,021,873 shares of the business.

Schuetz Thomas J. bought 20,000 shares of CMPX for $79,600 on Feb 27. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 6,011,873 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Schuetz Thomas J., who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 77,200 and bolstered with 5,991,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPX now has a Market Capitalization of 317.53M and an Enterprise Value of 145.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPX has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0752, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6360.

Shares Statistics:

CMPX traded an average of 580.49K shares per day over the past three months and 406.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.32M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 2.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.64.