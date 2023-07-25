comScore Inc. (SCOR) Stocks Hit Low of $0.6300 Before Closing at $0.72

In the latest session, comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) closed at $0.72 up 14.43% from its previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0912 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2043393 shares were traded. SCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of comScore Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Patterson Martin Edward bought 9,000 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 8,010 led to the insider holds 190,569 shares of the business.

LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 175,642 shares of SCOR for $172,129 on May 19. The Director now owns 3,623,261 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On May 18, another insider, LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 124,358 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 109,435 and bolstered with 3,447,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 67.60M and an Enterprise Value of 287.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCOR has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1214.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCOR has traded an average of 328.12K shares per day and 700.37k over the past ten days. A total of 93.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.88M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SCOR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 3.53M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

