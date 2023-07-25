Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed the day trading at $36.05 down -2.54% from the previous closing price of $36.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3450484 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CFLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Verbowski Chad sold 8,203 shares for $33.28 per share. The transaction valued at 272,996 led to the insider holds 444,067 shares of the business.

Liu Ying Christina sold 406 shares of CFLT for $13,512 on Jun 21. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 135,518 shares after completing the transaction at $33.28 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Chadwick Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,625 shares for $36.40 each. As a result, the insider received 605,197 and left with 14,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 10.68B and an Enterprise Value of 9.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $41.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CFLT traded about 4.57M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CFLT traded about 3.71M shares per day. A total of 291.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.39M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.42M with a Short Ratio of 18.42M, compared to 19.99M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $182.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.61M to a low estimate of $180.99M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.41M, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.68M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.2M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $765.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $585.94M, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $981.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $960.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.