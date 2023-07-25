Consensus estimate for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)’s next quarter EPS at $0

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) closed the day trading at $0.08 down -5.12% from the previous closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0043 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3234151 shares were traded. CRKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0840 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0773.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRKN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRKN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.35M and an Enterprise Value of 9.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 237.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 442.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has reached a high of $0.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1396, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1939.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRKN traded about 11.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRKN traded about 11.55M shares per day. A total of 63.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.84M. Insiders hold about 22.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRKN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 745.18k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.