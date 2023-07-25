Considering China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.69, down -5.06% from its previous closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016659 shares were traded. CLEU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5550.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLEU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLEU now has a Market Capitalization of 53.40M and an Enterprise Value of 40.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -58.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLEU has reached a high of $1.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9520.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLEU traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.90M. Insiders hold about 20.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLEU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 222.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 119.86k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.