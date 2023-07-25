Contango Ore Inc. (CTGO) Decline -29.43% in Day Trading, Closes at $18.70

The price of Contango Ore Inc. (AMEX: CTGO) closed at $18.70 in the last session, down -29.43% from day before closing price of $26.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623530 shares were traded. CTGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTGO now has a Market Capitalization of 145.52M and an Enterprise Value of 162.00M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTGO has reached a high of $33.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTGO traded on average about 20.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 83.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.02M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CTGO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 38.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 12.32k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.29 and -$5.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.29. EPS for the following year is -$4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4 and -$4.