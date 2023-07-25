CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Records -2.05% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) was $3.82 for the day, down -2.05% from the previous closing price of $3.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562816 shares were traded. CRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7850.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Kaplan Myron bought 6,000 shares for $4.54 per share. The transaction valued at 27,258 led to the insider holds 166,034 shares of the business.

Todisco Joseph bought 20,000 shares of CRMD for $76,400 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 242,169 shares after completing the transaction at $3.82 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Todisco Joseph, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 4,700 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,424 and bolstered with 222,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRMD now has a Market Capitalization of 201.99M and an Enterprise Value of 147.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3465.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55k whereas that against EBITDA is -4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1767.

Shares Statistics:

CRMD traded an average of 711.40K shares per day over the past three months and 626.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 2.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.51% and a Short% of Float of 11.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.45.