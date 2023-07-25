Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Stock Price Peaks at $2.6900 During Trading

The closing price of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) was $2.42 for the day, down -12.16% from the previous closing price of $2.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828075 shares were traded. CRVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Grais Linda bought 10,000 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 24,500 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Jones William Benton bought 20,000 shares of CRVS for $15,800 on Dec 20. The insider now owns 133,773 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, MILLER RICHARD A MD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,812 and bolstered with 1,490,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRVS now has a Market Capitalization of 112.70M and an Enterprise Value of 80.53M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRVS has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7533, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3527.

Shares Statistics:

CRVS traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 387.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 973.14k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

