Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Stock Price Peaks at $18.62 During Trading

The closing price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) was $18.54 for the day, down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $18.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515459 shares were traded. CRNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Struthers Richard Scott sold 14,157 shares for $20.35 per share. The transaction valued at 288,095 led to the insider holds 630,805 shares of the business.

Struthers Richard Scott sold 11,459 shares of CRNX for $231,128 on Jul 12. The President & CEO now owns 644,962 shares after completing the transaction at $20.17 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Struthers Richard Scott, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 24,384 shares for $20.14 each. As a result, the insider received 491,094 and left with 656,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRNX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 708.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 249.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 165.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNX has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.73.

Shares Statistics:

CRNX traded an average of 488.82K shares per day over the past three months and 469.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.16M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 3.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.73 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.43. EPS for the following year is -$3.62, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.99 and -$4.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74M, up 0.90% from the average estimate.