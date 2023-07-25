DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Shares Decline by -12.77% to Close at $3.69

As of close of business last night, DarioHealth Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.69, down -12.77% from its previous closing price of $4.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506539 shares were traded. DRIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Raphael Erez sold 1,200 shares for $6.21 per share. The transaction valued at 7,449 led to the insider holds 1,112,059 shares of the business.

MCGRATH DENNIS M sold 9,872 shares of DRIO for $39,206 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 74,744 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRIO now has a Market Capitalization of 98.84M and an Enterprise Value of 82.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRIO has reached a high of $7.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3680.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRIO traded 112.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 106.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.39M. Insiders hold about 12.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DRIO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is -$1.27, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $6.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.6M to a low estimate of $6.2M. As of the current estimate, DarioHealth Corp.’s year-ago sales were $6.18M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.66M, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.54M and the low estimate is $35.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.