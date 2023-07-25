DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $127.72

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) closed the day trading at $127.72 down -2.21% from the previous closing price of $130.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2935097 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DXCM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 119.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 24 when Pacelli Steven Robert sold 412 shares for $130.58 per share. The transaction valued at 53,799 led to the insider holds 126,419 shares of the business.

Pacelli Steven Robert sold 5,031 shares of DXCM for $684,216 on Jul 14. The EVP Managing Director Dexcom V now owns 126,831 shares after completing the transaction at $136.00 per share. On Jul 10, another insider, Regan Barry J., who serves as the EVP Operations of the company, sold 1,989 shares for $128.05 each. As a result, the insider received 254,691 and left with 66,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXCM now has a Market Capitalization of 49.51B and an Enterprise Value of 49.08B. As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 185.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 84.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 82.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $138.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DXCM traded about 2.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DXCM traded about 2.97M shares per day. A total of 386.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 386.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.41M with a Short Ratio of 12.41M, compared to 14.26M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $841.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $860M to a low estimate of $828.57M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $696.2M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.89M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $961M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $912.38M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.