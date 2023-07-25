Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Stock Closes down -0.86% on Monday Trading

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) closed the day trading at $10.40 down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $10.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109795 shares were traded. APPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APPS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on May 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Chestnutt Roy H bought 6,515 shares for $9.17 per share. The transaction valued at 59,743 led to the insider holds 124,125 shares of the business.

DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M bought 5,000 shares of APPS for $43,825 on May 30. The Director now owns 304,017 shares after completing the transaction at $8.77 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $10.26 each. As a result, the insider received 359,100 and left with 1,612,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.38B. As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APPS traded about 2.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APPS traded about 1.79M shares per day. A total of 99.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.25M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APPS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 7.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.43% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $142.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.11M to a low estimate of $141.4M. As of the current estimate, Digital Turbine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.63M, an estimated decrease of -24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.31M, a decrease of -14.10% over than the figure of -$24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $157.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $636.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $665.92M, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $717.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $809.9M and the low estimate is $664.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.