eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.74, down -1.46% from its previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561872 shares were traded. EFTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7790 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7012.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EFTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6.20 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Ehrlich Christopher B bought 346 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 197 led to the insider holds 35,213 shares of the business.

Ehrlich Christopher B bought 18,867 shares of EFTR for $10,377 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 34,867 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Presidio Management Group X LL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 59,376 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 47,738 and left with 127,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFTR now has a Market Capitalization of 45.71M and an Enterprise Value of 47.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFTR has reached a high of $1.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8493, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5739.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EFTR traded 2.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 493.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFTR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 404k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 1.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

