EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Decline -0.18% in Day Trading, Closes at $17.09

The price of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) closed at $17.09 in the last session, down -0.18% from day before closing price of $17.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878536 shares were traded. EH stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 27, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 122.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 106.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EH has reached a high of $19.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EH traded on average about 863.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.54M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.79M, compared to 8.63M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.42M, up 161.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.22M and the low estimate is $33.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.