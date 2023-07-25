Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) closed at $1.47 in the last session, down -3.92% from day before closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2390064 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ESPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $1.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Warren Eric sold 106 shares for $1.58 per share. The transaction valued at 168 led to the insider holds 69,303 shares of the business.

Warren Eric sold 603 shares of ESPR for $894 on Jun 21. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 69,409 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share. On May 17, another insider, Warren Eric, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 219 shares for $1.62 each. As a result, the insider received 356 and left with 70,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESPR now has a Market Capitalization of 139.23M and an Enterprise Value of 238.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4704, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3324.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ESPR traded on average about 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.20M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.51M with a Short Ratio of 12.51M, compared to 13.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.21% and a Short% of Float of 16.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.25. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.45 and -$1.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.4M to a low estimate of $18.19M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.84M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.85M, an increase of 49.90% over than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.25M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.47M, up 50.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $692.7M and the low estimate is $150.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 259.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.