Examining PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) closed at $10.94 up 2.24% from its previous closing price of $10.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094367 shares were traded. PCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 when Olson Dustin sold 1,174 shares for $6.51 per share. The transaction valued at 7,643 led to the insider holds 484,045 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has reached a high of $11.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCT has traded an average of 1.96M shares per day and 1.7M over the past ten days. A total of 163.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.02M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PCT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 24.47M with a Short Ratio of 24.47M, compared to 24.27M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.95% and a Short% of Float of 21.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125M and the low estimate is $87.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 168.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.