Examining Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) closed at $103.58 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $104.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770753 shares were traded. SPLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Splunk Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Morgan Scott sold 4,996 shares for $104.19 per share. The transaction valued at 520,545 led to the insider holds 122,889 shares of the business.

Steele Gary sold 9,600 shares of SPLK for $1,002,868 on Jul 07. The President and CEO now owns 167,254 shares after completing the transaction at $104.47 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Smith Christian, who serves as the SVP, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $105.64 each. As a result, the insider received 158,460 and left with 109,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPLK now has a Market Capitalization of 17.15B and an Enterprise Value of 18.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.02k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $116.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPLK has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 1.38M over the past ten days. A total of 164.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.87M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.70M, compared to 4.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 33 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.25. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 38 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $888.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $901.28M to a low estimate of $880.97M. As of the current estimate, Splunk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $798.75M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.72B and the low estimate is $4.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.