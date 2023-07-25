Genprex Inc. (GNPX) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) was $0.79 for the day, down -5.30% from the previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0440 from its previous closing price. On the day, 784376 shares were traded. GNPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7700.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GNPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, National Securities on January 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when VACZY CATHERINE M bought 20,000 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 21,478 led to the insider holds 265,000 shares of the business.

Varner John Rodney bought 19,000 shares of GNPX for $20,045 on Apr 21. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 20,800 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNPX now has a Market Capitalization of 46.70M and an Enterprise Value of 28.61M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNPX has reached a high of $2.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8501, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1157.

Shares Statistics:

GNPX traded an average of 592.39K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNPX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.01M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.41.