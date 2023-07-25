GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Rise 2.02% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.57

The price of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) closed at $0.57 in the last session, up 2.02% from day before closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0113 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5753934 shares were traded. GOVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6827 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5640.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when DODD DAVID A bought 32,000 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 20,445 led to the insider holds 113,870 shares of the business.

Reynolds Mark bought 8,000 shares of GOVX for $5,040 on Apr 20. The CFO now owns 68,184 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, CHASE RANDAL D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,000 and bolstered with 36,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOVX now has a Market Capitalization of 15.11M and an Enterprise Value of -8.74M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOVX has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6059, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7165.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOVX traded on average about 331.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 727.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GOVX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 631.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 572.21k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.91.