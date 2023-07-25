GoPro Inc. (GPRO)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, GoPro Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.11, down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $4.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979106 shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Jahnke Dean sold 18,028 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 72,588 led to the insider holds 288,242 shares of the business.

MCGEE BRIAN sold 13,376 shares of GPRO for $54,320 on May 25. The EVP, CFO and COO now owns 392,468 shares after completing the transaction at $4.06 per share. On May 16, another insider, Saltman Eve T., who serves as the SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec of the company, sold 4,272 shares for $3.95 each. As a result, the insider received 16,874 and left with 226,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 639.73M and an Enterprise Value of 526.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 133.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $6.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1517, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9190.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPRO traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.11M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 6.00M, compared to 5.79M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

