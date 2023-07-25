High and low EPS estimates for EVgo Inc. (EVGO)’s current quarter

The price of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at $4.15 in the last session, down -1.19% from day before closing price of $4.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1857124 shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3406 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on May 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Sullivan Francine sold 11,819 shares for $4.13 per share. The transaction valued at 48,812 led to the insider holds 55,846 shares of the business.

Zoi Catherine sold 60,030 shares of EVGO for $238,919 on Jun 01. The CEO and Director now owns 163,796 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Shevorenkova Olga, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 31,093 shares for $3.96 each. As a result, the insider received 123,128 and left with 58,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 423.50M and an Enterprise Value of 313.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2570, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6775.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVGO traded on average about 4.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.92M with a Short Ratio of 18.92M, compared to 20.47M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.54% and a Short% of Float of 18.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33M to a low estimate of $27M. As of the current estimate, EVgo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.08M, an estimated increase of 226.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.82M, an increase of 169.50% less than the figure of $226.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.59M, up 143.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.22M and the low estimate is $224.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 99.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.