High and low EPS estimates for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)’s current quarter

The price of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) closed at $0.96 in the last session, down -5.98% from day before closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0610 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811728 shares were traded. MARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MARK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 31, 2018, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20.50 from $10.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when BOTTS THEODORE P bought 6,000 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 7,277 led to the insider holds 10,182 shares of the business.

BOTTS THEODORE P bought 50 shares of MARK for $59 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 4,182 shares after completing the transaction at $1.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MARK now has a Market Capitalization of 14.55M and an Enterprise Value of 30.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MARK has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1078, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6039.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MARK traded on average about 770.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 756.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.87M. Insiders hold about 9.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MARK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.00% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.