How is Groupon Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GRPN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) closed at $6.61 down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $6.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 964913 shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Groupon Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Barta Jan bought 6,716,966 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 48,899,512 led to the insider holds 6,716,966 shares of the business.

Barta Jan sold 5,110,558 shares of GRPN for $37,204,862 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Barta Jan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,606,408 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider received 11,694,650 and left with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRPN now has a Market Capitalization of 203.53M and an Enterprise Value of 341.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $14.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRPN has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.23M over the past ten days. A total of 30.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.96M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.78M, compared to 5.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.51% and a Short% of Float of 35.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Groupon, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $112.50, with high estimates of $8.60 and low estimates of $105.87.

