Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) Stocks Reach New Highs at $2.93 During Trading Session

After finishing at $2.99 in the prior trading day, Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) closed at $2.93, down -2.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501462 shares were traded. HUMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Dougan Brady W sold 500,000 shares for $3.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,558,750 led to the insider holds 9,990,736 shares of the business.

Niklason Laura E sold 500,000 shares of HUMA for $1,558,750 on Jun 15. The President, CEO and Director now owns 9,990,736 shares after completing the transaction at $3.12 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Ayabudge LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 500,000 shares for $3.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,558,750 and left with 9,990,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUMA now has a Market Capitalization of 302.99M and an Enterprise Value of 221.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 235.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4237, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1452.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 464.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 355.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.45M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HUMA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 4.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7M and the low estimate is $1.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,050.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.