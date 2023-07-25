Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) closed at $1.68 in the last session, up 3.70% from day before closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1169310 shares were traded. HYZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5357.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HYZN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 6,446,002 led to the insider holds 151,869,414 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYZN now has a Market Capitalization of 411.13M and an Enterprise Value of 211.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 488.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 252.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HYZN is 2.88, which has changed by -5,186.25% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.87% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has reached a high of $4.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3082.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HYZN traded on average about 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 244.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.99M. Insiders hold about 64.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HYZN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.69M with a Short Ratio of 15.69M, compared to 20.81M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 17.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Hyzon Motors Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.80, with high estimates of $24.61 and low estimates of $13.00.

