I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

As of close of business last night, Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.37, down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $23.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5044019 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDOC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Jensen Claus Torp sold 6,547 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 176,769 led to the insider holds 19,643 shares of the business.

Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of TDOC for $24,660 on Jul 17. The CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER now owns 22,283 shares after completing the transaction at $24.66 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Trencher Daniel, who serves as the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $24.61 each. As a result, the insider received 24,610 and left with 23,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDOC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.82B and an Enterprise Value of 4.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $44.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDOC traded 4.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 25.36M with a Short Ratio of 25.36M, compared to 26.21M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.50% and a Short% of Float of 17.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$19.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 21 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $649.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $656.7M to a low estimate of $641.28M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $592.38M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $663.11M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $679.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $654M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.