I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in The RealReal Inc. (REAL).

As of close of business last night, The RealReal Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.47, down -8.52% from its previous closing price of $2.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5354593 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 29, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $1.85 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when KROLIK ROBERT J sold 11,700 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 20,475 led to the insider holds 50,197 shares of the business.

Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,054 shares of REAL for $19,395 on Nov 22. The President now owns 642,838 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Nov 20, another insider, Sahi Levesque Rati, who serves as the President of the company, sold 11,787 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider received 17,359 and left with 656,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REAL now has a Market Capitalization of 247.43M and an Enterprise Value of 589.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $3.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8093, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4967.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REAL traded 4.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.75M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.87M with a Short Ratio of 12.87M, compared to 14.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.85% and a Short% of Float of 14.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $132.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.81M to a low estimate of $130.94M. As of the current estimate, The RealReal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.44M, an estimated decrease of -14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.43M, a decrease of -11.90% over than the figure of -$14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $555.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $603.49M, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $637.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $730.7M and the low estimate is $551.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.