ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Stock Price Peaks at $2.7500 During Trading

The closing price of ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) was $2.65 for the day, down -5.69% from the previous closing price of $2.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2545817 shares were traded. IBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5250.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when BLASZYK MICHAEL D bought 71,915 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 198,023 led to the insider holds 71,915 shares of the business.

Brennan John Owen bought 25,000 shares of IBRX for $70,700 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Clark Wesley, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,370 and bolstered with 8,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1980.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.12k whereas that against EBITDA is -5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBRX has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7243.

Shares Statistics:

IBRX traded an average of 4.53M shares per day over the past three months and 2.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 428.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.69M. Insiders hold about 72.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IBRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 23.29M with a Short Ratio of 23.29M, compared to 22.39M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 21.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20k to a low estimate of $20k. As of the current estimate, ImmunityBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14k, an estimated increase of 2,471.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20k, a decrease of -42.90% less than the figure of $2,471.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $920k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $240k, up 283.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.3M and the low estimate is $100k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,008.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.