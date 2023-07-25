Immunovant Inc. (IMVT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) closed at $21.87 in the last session, down -1.84% from day before closing price of $22.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178301 shares were traded. IMVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMVT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Barnett Eva Renee sold 2,725 shares for $24.94 per share. The transaction valued at 67,962 led to the insider holds 349,863 shares of the business.

Macias William L. sold 426 shares of IMVT for $10,624 on Jul 19. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 349,725 shares after completing the transaction at $24.94 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Salzmann Peter, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,233 shares for $19.73 each. As a result, the insider received 63,787 and left with 1,231,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMVT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.86B and an Enterprise Value of 2.48B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $25.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMVT traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 130.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Insiders hold about 59.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.68. EPS for the following year is -$1.92, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$2.28.