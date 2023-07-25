In spite of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:JKS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) was $42.14 for the day, down -0.38% from the previous closing price of $42.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545426 shares were traded. JKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JKS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JKS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13B and an Enterprise Value of 7.66B. As of this moment, JinkoSolar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JKS has reached a high of $69.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.14.

Shares Statistics:

JKS traded an average of 771.85K shares per day over the past three months and 638.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.84M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JKS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 2.45M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.77 and $5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $7.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $9.87 and $3.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.18B to a low estimate of $3.81B. As of the current estimate, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.81B, an estimated increase of 41.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.99B, an increase of 53.30% over than the figure of $41.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.11B, up 27.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.73B and the low estimate is $13.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.