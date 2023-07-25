In What Direction Will Nektar Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) closed at $0.53 in the last session, down -5.69% from day before closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0317 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3131733 shares were traded. NKTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5657 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5252.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NKTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $1.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when WHITFIELD ROY A sold 30,000 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 17,100 led to the insider holds 216,250 shares of the business.

ROBIN HOWARD W sold 20,361 shares of NKTR for $14,660 on May 16. The President & CEO now owns 939,797 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On May 16, another insider, Zalevsky Jonathan, who serves as the Chief R&D Officer of the company, sold 9,791 shares for $0.72 each. As a result, the insider received 7,050 and left with 293,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKTR now has a Market Capitalization of 99.39M and an Enterprise Value of -229.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTR has reached a high of $5.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6028, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8716.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NKTR traded on average about 3.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 188.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.22M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 9.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.21M to a low estimate of $18.7M. As of the current estimate, Nektar Therapeutics’s year-ago sales were $21.59M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.49M, a decrease of -9.00% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.06M, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132.12M and the low estimate is $21.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.