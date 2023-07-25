Infosys Limited (INFY) Stock Price Peaks at $16.34 During Trading

The closing price of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) was $16.22 for the day, down -0.49% from the previous closing price of $16.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9980449 shares were traded. INFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INFY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFY now has a Market Capitalization of 67.45B and an Enterprise Value of 66.09B. As of this moment, Infosys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFY has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.42.

Shares Statistics:

INFY traded an average of 11.11M shares per day over the past three months and 16.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.56B. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INFY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 60.88M with a Short Ratio of 60.88M, compared to 43.77M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.41, INFY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.41. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.30. The current Payout Ratio is 58.95% for INFY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.81B to a low estimate of $4.42B. As of the current estimate, Infosys Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.54B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.21B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.77B and the low estimate is $18.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.