Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, down -3.96% from its previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0206 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8253782 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5378 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4650.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Zoth Lota S. sold 5,700 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,192 led to the insider holds 52,716 shares of the business.

Weiner David B. sold 5,833 shares of INO for $6,708 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 910,124 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,668 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 14,935 and left with 904,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INO now has a Market Capitalization of 131.29M and an Enterprise Value of -61.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5544, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2653.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INO traded 9.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 258.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 24.11M with a Short Ratio of 24.11M, compared to 42.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.18% and a Short% of Float of 10.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.48.