Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) closed the day trading at $163.72 down -4.65% from the previous closing price of $171.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3931103 shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPOT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 541.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 13, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $185 from $170 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPOT now has a Market Capitalization of 31.67B and an Enterprise Value of 29.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $182.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPOT traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPOT traded about 2.32M shares per day. A total of 193.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.10M. Insiders hold about 27.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$4.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 26 analysts recommending between $1.68 and -$2.73.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $3.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.61B to a low estimate of $3.52B. As of the current estimate, Spotify Technology S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.78B, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.67B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.27B and the low estimate is $16.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.