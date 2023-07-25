Invitae Corporation (NVTA) Records 6.02 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.3900 High

After finishing at $1.35 in the prior trading day, Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) closed at $1.27, down -5.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6019903 shares were traded. NVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Nussbaum Robert L sold 7,086 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 9,757 led to the insider holds 569,345 shares of the business.

Brida Thomas sold 7,079 shares of NVTA for $9,748 on Jun 13. The insider now owns 704,087 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On May 16, another insider, Wen Yafei, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 43,452 shares for $1.99 each. As a result, the insider received 86,600 and left with 700,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVTA now has a Market Capitalization of 331.06M and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8374.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 260.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.88M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 49.08M with a Short Ratio of 49.08M, compared to 50.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.83% and a Short% of Float of 21.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $120.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $123M to a low estimate of $114.52M. As of the current estimate, Invitae Corporation’s year-ago sales were $136.62M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.24M, a decrease of -4.70% over than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.41M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $506.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $516.3M, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $561.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $594.7M and the low estimate is $512.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.