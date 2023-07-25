Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Shares Decline by -3.47% to Close at $39.24

As of close of business last night, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $39.24, down -3.47% from its previous closing price of $40.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 976935 shares were traded.

To gain a deeper understanding of IONS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when KLEIN JOSEPH III sold 3,555 shares for $42.00 per share. The transaction valued at 149,310 led to the insider holds 20,346 shares of the business.

Monia Brett P sold 18,650 shares of IONS for $787,953 on Jul 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 121,724 shares after completing the transaction at $42.25 per share. On May 24, another insider, O’NEIL PATRICK R., who serves as the EVP CLO & General Counsel of the company, sold 1,527 shares for $41.70 each. As a result, the insider received 63,676 and left with 40,355 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.61B and an Enterprise Value of 4.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.39.

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.47.

It appears that IONS traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.62M with a Short Ratio of 8.62M, compared to 6.52M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

