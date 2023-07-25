Is Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) closed at $2.31 down -5.71% from its previous closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2746578 shares were traded. MVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Microvast Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVST now has a Market Capitalization of 714.78M and an Enterprise Value of 670.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVST has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8202, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6884.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MVST has traded an average of 5.21M shares per day and 6.53M over the past ten days. A total of 307.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.81M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MVST as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.9M with a Short Ratio of 14.90M, compared to 18.7M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 13.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $64.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $65.7M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, Microvast Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.41M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.62M, an increase of 60.60% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $351.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $352.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.5M, up 72.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $633.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.76M and the low estimate is $630M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 79.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.