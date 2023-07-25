Is this a Prime Time To acquire Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) stock

In the latest session, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) closed at $0.38 down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0010 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536153 shares were traded. VEDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEDU now has a Market Capitalization of 14.88M and an Enterprise Value of 77.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEDU has reached a high of $1.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4719, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6875.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VEDU has traded an average of 776.59K shares per day and 543.07k over the past ten days. A total of 38.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 76.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEDU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 124.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 40.86k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.