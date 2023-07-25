It’s a good day to be an Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) shareholder

The closing price of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) was $9.53 for the day, down -20.52% from the previous closing price of $11.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644118 shares were traded. STOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STOK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Ticho Barry sold 15,000 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 158,973 led to the insider holds 25,895 shares of the business.

Allan Jonathan sold 1,948 shares of STOK for $26,252 on Jun 21. The General Counsel & Corp Sec now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $13.48 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Ticho Barry, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $11.13 each. As a result, the insider received 166,964 and left with 40,895 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STOK now has a Market Capitalization of 421.12M and an Enterprise Value of 169.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STOK has reached a high of $22.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.02.

Shares Statistics:

STOK traded an average of 251.70K shares per day over the past three months and 256.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.97M. Insiders hold about 5.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.06% stake in the company. Shares short for STOK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.72M, compared to 5.23M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.94% and a Short% of Float of 20.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$2.8, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.96 and -$3.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4M, up 15.00% from the average estimate.