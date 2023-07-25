Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $3.94

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) closed the day trading at $3.94 down -45.88% from the previous closing price of $7.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.3450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20457491 shares were traded. KOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KOD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when BORGESON JOHN A. sold 2,749 shares for $9.23 per share. The transaction valued at 25,373 led to the insider holds 178,077 shares of the business.

EHRLICH JASON sold 2,258 shares of KOD for $20,841 on Jun 16. The insider now owns 61,924 shares after completing the transaction at $9.23 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, BORGESON JOHN A., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,448 shares for $9.42 each. As a result, the insider received 13,640 and left with 175,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOD now has a Market Capitalization of 206.55M and an Enterprise Value of -127.89M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOD has reached a high of $12.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.0482, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7604.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KOD traded about 652.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KOD traded about 2.54M shares per day. A total of 52.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.37M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KOD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 1.85M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$1.45, while EPS last year was -$1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.23, with high estimates of -$0.9 and low estimates of -$1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.93 and -$5.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.15. EPS for the following year is -$3.78, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$7.26.