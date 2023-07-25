Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) expected to report EPS of $Lithium Americas Corp. for the current quarter

In the latest session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed at $19.41 down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $19.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1996566 shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.09B and an Enterprise Value of 2.69B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 88.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -86.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $33.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAC has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 142.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.58M. Insiders hold about 14.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.86M with a Short Ratio of 10.86M, compared to 12.26M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

