Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $205.68

As of close of business last night, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $205.68, down -4.67% from its previous closing price of $215.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 493610 shares were traded. MDGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $203.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MDGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 20, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $250 from $170 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Waltermire Robert E. sold 5,000 shares for $274.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,372,081 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Waltermire Robert E. sold 5,000 shares of MDGL for $1,360,357 on Feb 28. The Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev. now owns 5,667 shares after completing the transaction at $272.07 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Levy Richard S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,489 shares for $293.15 each. As a result, the insider received 6,592,686 and left with 9,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDGL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.76B and an Enterprise Value of 3.52B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDGL has reached a high of $322.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 250.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 215.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MDGL traded 348.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 215.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.83M. Insiders hold about 17.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDGL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.45M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.61% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.22 and a low estimate of -$5.08, while EPS last year was -$4.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.88, with high estimates of -$4.07 and low estimates of -$6.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$16.83 and -$23.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$19.15. EPS for the following year is -$11.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.64 and -$21.63.